Teens booked in string of Tangipahoa vehicle burglaries

Two teenagers have been booked with a series of vehicle burglaries in the Hammond and Robert areas, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday . Dakota Musacchia, 18, of 2200 N. Morrison Blvd. in Hammond, and Cameron Price, 18, of 40093 Louisiana 445, Robert, were each booked with 10 counts of vehicle burglary, the sheriff's office said.

