Tangipahoa inmate escapes while working with food pantry
A Tangipahoa Parish inmate escaped from custody while working at the Tangi Food Pantry on Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies are searching for Michael Dwayne Day, 45, who was being housed at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on non-violent offenses, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said in a news release.
