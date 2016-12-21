Past record haunts BP fraudster at sentencing

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Gregory Warren, 52, of Lafayette, La., to 17 years in prison and fined him $250,000 in a BP fraud case that saw San Antonio attorney Mikal Watts and four others acquitted . The only other defendant found guilty in the case, Thi Houng "Kristy" Le, 34, of Grand Bay, Ala., was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined $25,000.

