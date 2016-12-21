North Oaks Physician Group still offering flu shots
North Oaks Physician Group is offering flu shots for adults and children, age 3 and older, without an appointment at clinics in Hammond, Ponchatoula and Walker. Vaccines are available at North Oaks Walk-In Clinics in Hammond and Walker and North Oaks Primary Care and After Hours Clinic in Ponchatoula.
