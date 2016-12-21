News roundup: Disaster recovery centers in Ascension and Tangipahoa...
A pair of federal disaster recovery centers in Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes are about to shift from recovery mode to loan support, the U.S. Small Business Administration says in a news release. The centers-located at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales and at 42271 Nuccio Lane in Hammond-will shut down their disaster recovery operations and will become SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to help anybody who received SBA loans after the August flood.
