New owners cut ribbon at University Donuts
Surrounded by staff and members of the Greater Hammond Chamber, as well as Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, Paula Genco Spear and William G. Hall, center, recently cut the ribbon for their business University Donuts. The new owners can be visited at their shop at 1215 W. University Ave., Hammond.
