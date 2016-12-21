LSP investigating alleged officer involved shooting in Hammond
The Hammond Police Department has contacted Louisiana State Police to investigate an alleged officer involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Hammond. Officials say the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on December 10 in the 800 block of Illinois St. in Hammond.
