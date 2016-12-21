Inmate's girlfriend helped plan, carry out escape, Tangipahoa sheriff says; escapee still missing

The girlfriend of a Tangipahoa Parish inmate who walked away from his work at the Tangi Food Pantry on Wednesday has been arrested for her alleged involvement in his escape, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning. Shaquana R. Williams, 27, of Hammond, was booked into the parish jail Wednesday evening on assisting escape after detectives determined that she and 45-year-old Michael Dwayne Day had planned his escape for days, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said in a news release.

