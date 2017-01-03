I-12 traffic stop near Hammond nets almost $500K worth of cocaine: State police
A driver and passenger traveling on Interstate 12 near Hammond were arrested after state troopers found the pair with about 16.3 kilograms of cocaine Wednesday , according to Louisiana State Police. A Wednesday morning traffic stop on Interstate 12 near Hammond led to two arrests after troopers, with help from police dog "Rex," found the vehicle's driver and passenger with nearly $500,000 worth of cocaine, according to Louisiana State Police.
