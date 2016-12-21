Hammond police investigate overnight ...

Hammond police investigate overnight slaying

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: NOLA.com

Hammond police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead inside a home. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday at 54 Whitmar Drive, authorities said in a news release.

