Child Advocacy Services celebrates co...

Child Advocacy Services celebrates community support with party

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Advocate

Rachel Hester, from left, Anna Wilkins and Christine Roy, all of Child Advocacy Services, Denham Springs, enjoying music at the Child Advocacy Services' Sundresses and Shrimp Boots event at The Cedar Post Barn in Albany on Nov. 20. Callie Perk, from left, Jesse Willis, Tasha Kinchen and Alli Wallis, guests from Noland Stewart Salon, a Sundresses and Shrimp Boots Sponsor, attend the event in Albany on Nov. 20. Joelle Henderson, from left, LaKisha Penn and Jerri Pevey, all of Child Advocacy Services, Hammond, greeted and checked in guests at the Child Advocacy Services' Sundresses and Shrimp Boots event at The Cedar Post Barn in Albany on Nov. 20. Preparing to present a Button of Bravery to the auction winner are, from left, Rob Carlisle, Child Advocacy Services, CEO; Ginger Cangelosi, Child Advocacy Services, community outreach director; Jenny Heroman-Koenig, mistress of ceremonies; and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruce Mitchell Oct '16 Jason 3
Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09) Oct '16 Sammy Drucker 163
News Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... Sep '16 Noyb 1
Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11) Sep '16 Alexander 28
The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr... Sep '16 3dPrintersnews 1
What's It Like Working For Sanderson Farms??? (May '16) May '16 sierras_ride 1
News Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06) May '16 Tastee 1,149
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC