Check out these events in Lafayette and outlying areas of south Louisiana

Thursday Dec 22

Lafayette pop band Rareluth will perform with Boom Boom Burlesque at 10 p.m. Friday at Artmosphere during the bar and music venue's Holiday Spectacular! The show also features a costume contest. Admission is $10.

