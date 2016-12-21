Arkansas trip has Mizzou commit re-evaluating
Turner, 6-4, 225 pounds of Hammond, La., was able to get an in-depth look at Arkansas' engineering department. "When I took my visit to Missouri they didn't let me in the engineering department," Turner said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Mitchell
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Sammy Drucker
|163
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de...
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
|Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Alexander
|28
|The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr...
|Sep '16
|3dPrintersnews
|1
|What's It Like Working For Sanderson Farms??? (May '16)
|May '16
|sierras_ride
|1
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|May '16
|Tastee
|1,149
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC