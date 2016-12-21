After FBI raid, Tangipahoa sheriff says his agency is cooperating
A day after the FBI raided one of his offices, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Friday his agency is cooperating with federal authorities in their investigation of a drug task force. Edwards said no one in the Sheriff's Office has been notified that they are targets in the investigation, while noting that two former deputies were previously charged in the case.
