83-year-old woman killed in I-12 wreck; Texas man arrested

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle wreck on I-12 E west of LA 43 in Livingston Parish that claimed the life of Paula Cruze, 83, of Mexico City. Cody Terry, 35, of Houston, TX was arrested as a result of the wreck.

