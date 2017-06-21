Victor P Price
Victor Paul "Vic" Price, 88, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Glen Meadows Nursing Home. Victor was the son of Elsworth and Bernice Price and was born on January 9, 1929 in Adams County, Ohio.
