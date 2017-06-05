Restored monument could soon re-open to public
The renovation of the 111-year-old Soldier, Sailors and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton started in 2015 after a local historical society offered to provide $250,000 if Butler County commissioners matched the amount. The county used money from a federal Community Development Block Grant to pay its share.
