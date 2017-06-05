Ohio teen charged with killing dad wo...

Ohio teen charged with killing dad won't be tried as adult

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

PICTURED: The 45-year-old Army veteran who barged into his former workplace two months after being fired and shot dead five of his ex-coworkers before committing suicide BREAKING NEWS - First arrest over Trump leaks: Intelligence contractor is charged under espionage laws over claim she handed secret NSA report on Russian hacking to website Could we soon REVERSE death? US company to start trials 'reawakening the dead' in Latin America 'in a few months' - and this is how they'll do it The moment hero waiter threw his weight against restaurant door to stop rampaging machete-wielding terrorist getting in during London terror attack The White House says it's 'utterly ridiculous' to think Trump 'picked a fight' with London's mayor because he's a Muslim PIERS MORGAN: Dear Ariana, I'm so sorry I ever questioned your courage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield Music Thread (Jul '15) Sat Musikologist 4
Kathie Smallwood/Convicted Felon May 31 Concerned 1
Caroline Thomas anyone know her? May 30 OldFlame 1
News Ohio City To Limit Pets | Ohio News Network (ONN) (Sep '10) May 27 McDonald Con Drumpf 76
LICE-Edgewood Elementary May 27 Concerned Parent 1
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) May 22 Bub h 233
Americans getting f... again (Oct '13) May 20 Uncle Sam 3
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC