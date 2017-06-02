Nankin Community Church ice cream social is Saturday
The second annual Nankin Community Church ice cream social will be Saturday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot dogs, sloppy joes, salads, fruit, desserts and drinks will be available. The meal will be held in the tree park, weather permitting.
