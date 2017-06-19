Hamilton's noisiest houses and street...

Hamilton's noisiest houses and streets revealed

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A Hamilton woman said she and her former neighbour were visited so often that they got to know the noise control officers. Never once was the TV - or any other noise-making machine - confiscated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heron addicts sympathy Jun 22 WakeUpYouAreBeing... 1
Only in Hamilton (Dec '11) Jun 21 SaidSamIam 40
News Ohio City To Limit Pets | Ohio News Network (ONN) (Sep '10) Jun 16 CommonCents 76
#Legit #pain n #anxiety meds (Jun '15) Jun 11 That1ChickBnB513 3
Anyone know John Miracle? (Jun '16) Jun 11 That1ChickBnB 2
Fairfield Music Thread (Jul '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 4
Caroline Thomas anyone know her? May 30 OldFlame 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC