Hamilton teen accused of killing fath...

Hamilton teen accused of killing father won't be tried as adult

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Hamilton 14-year-old charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her father will not be tried as an adult, said Butler County Juvenile Justice Center director Rob Clevenger. The girl will also remain at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center until her next pretrial hearing on June 27. Court documents state the teen retrieved a firearm, loaded it and shot her father in the head in an attempt to kill him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathie Smallwood/Convicted Felon Jun 6 Blitzen 2
Fairfield Music Thread (Jul '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 4
Caroline Thomas anyone know her? May 30 OldFlame 1
News Ohio City To Limit Pets | Ohio News Network (ONN) (Sep '10) May 27 McDonald Con Drumpf 76
LICE-Edgewood Elementary May 27 Concerned Parent 1
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) May 22 Bub h 233
Americans getting f... again (Oct '13) May 20 Uncle Sam 3
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC