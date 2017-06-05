Hamilton teen accused of killing father won't be tried as adult

The Hamilton 14-year-old charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her father will not be tried as an adult, said Butler County Juvenile Justice Center director Rob Clevenger. The girl will also remain at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center until her next pretrial hearing on June 27. Court documents state the teen retrieved a firearm, loaded it and shot her father in the head in an attempt to kill him.

