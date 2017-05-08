University ex-cop charged with kidnap...

University ex-cop charged with kidnapping, sex crime in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A former university police officer in Ohio who pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, sexual imposition and abduction is set for a hearing this month. Court records show 36-year-old Dustin Young is scheduled for a hearing May 15 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton, about 33 miles north of Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty Williams 5 hr Justice 3
does anyone know rev john carter (May '09) 12 hr klj 46
does any1 know debi battishill?????? May 4 personnadiffplace 1
News Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14) May 4 Jose 3
Does anyone know what's happening on Pleasant A... May 3 jonico 1
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) Apr 30 Victim 138
Hamilton Police ? Apr 23 CSI 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC