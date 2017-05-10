United Performance Metals Hires Human...

United Performance Metals Hires Human Resources Coordinator

Read more: F&M Magazine

Lauren Trebbien, United Performance Metals In her new role, she supports and administers recruiting, new hire on-boarding, recordkeeping, report writing, HR systems, training and benefits processing. Lauren Trebbien joined the staff of United Performance Metals as their human resources coordinator.

Hamilton, OH

