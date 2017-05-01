Christina Angel's children requested this Prince Charming-themed photo shoot.
The images from this brother-sister Prince Charming-themed photo-shoot are sweet, but it's the story behind them that's making hearts melt. Hamilton, Ohio-based mom and photographer Christina Angel of Paint the Sky Photography didn't set out for the photos to be part of her professional business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Victim
|138
|Hamilton Police ?
|Apr 23
|CSI
|1
|Ambrosia Turner meth?
|Apr 19
|Thatguy
|6
|Satan
|Apr 16
|thedarklordistheway
|1
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Apr 15
|Deb
|13
|randall macintosh jr.
|Apr 11
|Hamilton
|3
|Brandi Meyer
|Apr 7
|missingsomeone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC