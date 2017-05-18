Ohio Lawmaker Pleads No Contest, Lose...

Ohio Lawmaker Pleads No Contest, Loses His License and Gets A Jail Sentence

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Retherford receives six-month jail sentence after he was discovered passed out with a loaded gun passed out in a McDonald's parking lot. A state lawmaker was in court today to settle the case regarding the night he was found passed out drunk in the drive thru of a Butler County restaurant.

