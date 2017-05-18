Hamilton police expected to release new information on officer-involved shooting

Hamilton Police Officer Steven McFall will not be indicted for fatally shooting a butcher-knife wielding "mentally disturbed" man " who charged at him and ignored order to drop the weapon, the Butler County prosecutor announced Monday. The investigation into the shooting death of Michael Anthony Wilson-Salzl was "extensive and complete," Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said in a prepared statement.

