Hamilton police expected to release n...

Hamilton police expected to release new information on officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Hamilton Police Officer Steven McFall will not be indicted for fatally shooting a butcher-knife wielding "mentally disturbed" man " who charged at him and ignored order to drop the weapon, the Butler County prosecutor announced Monday. The investigation into the shooting death of Michael Anthony Wilson-Salzl was "extensive and complete," Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
randall macintosh jr. May 15 gggggggggg 5
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) May 12 Ashley 25
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) May 12 unknown 140
Ambrosia Turner meth? May 9 Ambrosia 8
Misty Williams May 8 Justice 3
does anyone know rev john carter (May '09) May 8 klj 46
does any1 know debi battishill?????? May 4 personnadiffplace 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC