Hamilton man pleads guilty to October...

Hamilton man pleads guilty to October stabbing murderHAMILTON - A...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Donald Moss Jr., 30, of Webster Street, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the homicide of Combs, 41, who was found dead in his Cereal Avenue residence on Oct. 29. Moss Jr. pleaded guilty this morning to murder, the same day his trial was scheduled to being in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Moss Jr.'s family was in Judge Jennifer McElfresh's courtroom for the plea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Fri Ashley 25
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) May 12 unknown 140
randall macintosh jr. May 10 Rippedofftoo 4
Ambrosia Turner meth? May 9 Ambrosia 8
Misty Williams May 8 Justice 3
does anyone know rev john carter (May '09) May 8 klj 46
does any1 know debi battishill?????? May 4 personnadiffplace 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC