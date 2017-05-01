Hamilton man pleads guilty to October stabbing murderHAMILTON - A...
Donald Moss Jr., 30, of Webster Street, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the homicide of Combs, 41, who was found dead in his Cereal Avenue residence on Oct. 29. Moss Jr. pleaded guilty this morning to murder, the same day his trial was scheduled to being in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Moss Jr.'s family was in Judge Jennifer McElfresh's courtroom for the plea.
