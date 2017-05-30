Free parking takes a ride as Hamiltonians balk at proposed rate extras
Extra rates charges on citizens and city building owners would fund the "free" CBD parking under Hamilton City Council's proposal. An increased rates bill seems to have put most residents off the plan.
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|4
|Kathie Smallwood/Convicted Felon
|May 31
|Concerned
|1
|Caroline Thomas anyone know her?
|May 30
|OldFlame
|1
|Ohio City To Limit Pets | Ohio News Network (ONN) (Sep '10)
|May 27
|McDonald Con Drumpf
|76
|LICE-Edgewood Elementary
|May 27
|Concerned Parent
|1
|drug deals on the knob (Mar '10)
|May 22
|Bub h
|233
|Americans getting f... again (Oct '13)
|May 20
|Uncle Sam
|3
