Free parking takes a ride as Hamilton...

Free parking takes a ride as Hamiltonians balk at proposed rate extras

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Waikato Times

Extra rates charges on citizens and city building owners would fund the "free" CBD parking under Hamilton City Council's proposal. An increased rates bill seems to have put most residents off the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield Music Thread (Jul '15) Sat Musikologist 4
Kathie Smallwood/Convicted Felon May 31 Concerned 1
Caroline Thomas anyone know her? May 30 OldFlame 1
News Ohio City To Limit Pets | Ohio News Network (ONN) (Sep '10) May 27 McDonald Con Drumpf 76
LICE-Edgewood Elementary May 27 Concerned Parent 1
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) May 22 Bub h 233
Americans getting f... again (Oct '13) May 20 Uncle Sam 3
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC