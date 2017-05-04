Butler Tech Ross High School, Hamilto...

Butler Tech Ross High School, Hamilton, Ohio

Students at Butler Tech Ross High School in Hamilton, Ohio, combine cutting-edge technology with inquiry-based learning to develop software tools that teach basic math concepts to their fellow students in imaginative, inspiring ways. The dual-learning, hands-on approach focuses around Microsoft's next-generation HoloLens devices-mixed-reality, interactive smart glasses capable of projecting three-dimensional holograms that can be manipulated by hand gestures or voice commands.

