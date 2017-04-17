Worker killed in industrial accident at Ohio steel plant
TV reports 46-year-old Brian Cupp, of Hamilton, was killed Monday at SteelSummit in Forest Park after a coil weighing more than 30,000 pounds fell on him. SteelSummit's website says the company provides rolled steel for the automotive, heating and air conditioning and construction industries.
