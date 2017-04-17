Worker killed in industrial accident ...

Worker killed in industrial accident at Ohio steel plant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Whiznews.com

TV reports 46-year-old Brian Cupp, of Hamilton, was killed Monday at SteelSummit in Forest Park after a coil weighing more than 30,000 pounds fell on him. SteelSummit's website says the company provides rolled steel for the automotive, heating and air conditioning and construction industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Satan Sun thedarklordistheway 1
Gary Robbinson (Sep '11) Sat Deb 13
randall macintosh jr. Apr 11 Hamilton 3
Brandi Meyer Apr 7 missingsomeone 1
Looking for a hookup Apr 4 ihavecash 4
Ambrosia Turner meth? Apr 4 ihavecash 5
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... Apr 3 Guest 34
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC