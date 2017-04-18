Teen murder suspect to undergo psychological evaluationA teen charged ...

Teen murder suspect to undergo psycho...

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A Hamilton teen charged with aggravated murder for allegedly shooting her father to death in February will be evaluated by a psychologist before a judge decides if her case should be moved to adult court. The 14-year-old was in Butler County Juvenile Court this morning where she formally waived her right to a probable cause hearing.

