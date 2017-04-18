Teen murder suspect to undergo psychological evaluationA teen charged ...
A Hamilton teen charged with aggravated murder for allegedly shooting her father to death in February will be evaluated by a psychologist before a judge decides if her case should be moved to adult court. The 14-year-old was in Butler County Juvenile Court this morning where she formally waived her right to a probable cause hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton Police ?
|19 hr
|CSI
|1
|Ambrosia Turner meth?
|Apr 19
|Thatguy
|6
|Satan
|Apr 16
|thedarklordistheway
|1
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Apr 15
|Deb
|13
|randall macintosh jr.
|Apr 11
|Hamilton
|3
|Brandi Meyer
|Apr 7
|missingsomeone
|1
|Looking for a hookup
|Apr 4
|ihavecash
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC