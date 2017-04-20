Teacher, coach in court for alleged sex crime with studentMan, 26, is ...
A Hamilton man facing felony charges for alleged sexual activity with a student while he was a Fairfield teacher will be in court today for a pre-trial hearing. Tyler Conrad, 26, of Victor Court in Hamilton, was indicted in November on two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton Police ?
|Sun
|CSI
|1
|Ambrosia Turner meth?
|Apr 19
|Thatguy
|6
|Satan
|Apr 16
|thedarklordistheway
|1
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Apr 15
|Deb
|13
|randall macintosh jr.
|Apr 11
|Hamilton
|3
|Brandi Meyer
|Apr 7
|missingsomeone
|1
|Looking for a hookup
|Apr 4
|ihavecash
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC