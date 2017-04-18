Richard "Wes" Retherford
State Rep. Richard "Wes" Retherford was indicted on one of two charges by a Butler County grand jury. Retherford was arrested last month on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
