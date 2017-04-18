Ohio lawmaker no longer faces felony count after DUI arrest
An Ohio state lawmaker no longer faces a felony charge that could have resulted in his automatic ouster from the legislature. A Butler County grand jury has indicted Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, only on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
