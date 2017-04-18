Ohio lawmaker no longer faces felony ...

Ohio lawmaker no longer faces felony count after DUI arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio state lawmaker no longer faces a felony charge that could have resulted in his automatic ouster from the legislature. A Butler County grand jury has indicted Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, only on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ambrosia Turner meth? Wed Thatguy 6
Satan Apr 16 thedarklordistheway 1
Gary Robbinson (Sep '11) Apr 15 Deb 13
randall macintosh jr. Apr 11 Hamilton 3
Brandi Meyer Apr 7 missingsomeone 1
Looking for a hookup Apr 4 ihavecash 4
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... Apr 3 Guest 34
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC