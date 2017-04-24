OH Judge Denies Motion to Move FF Death Trial
William Tucker has been accused along with Lester Parker of setting a fire that resulted in the death of firefighter Patrick Wolterman. April 25--HAMILTON, OH-- A judge denied a change-of-venue motion in the case of two men who set a house fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in December 2015.
