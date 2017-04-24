Officials ID man shot, killed in confrontation with Hamilton police
Hamilton police said Officer Steven McFall shot and killed 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl after Wilson-Salzl confronted the officer with a large knife Wilson-Salzl was armed with a large knife, described as a "butcher knife," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said Saturday. Wilson-Salzl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton Police ?
|Apr 23
|CSI
|1
|Ambrosia Turner meth?
|Apr 19
|Thatguy
|6
|Satan
|Apr 16
|thedarklordistheway
|1
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Apr 15
|Deb
|13
|randall macintosh jr.
|Apr 11
|Hamilton
|3
|Brandi Meyer
|Apr 7
|missingsomeone
|1
|Looking for a hookup
|Apr 4
|ihavecash
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC