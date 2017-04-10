New Faith Mission shelter offers serv...

New Faith Mission shelter offers services, respect, under one roof

The new Faith Mission homeless shelter held an open house Tuesday, giving the public a look inside the freshly renovated building that soon will fill with dozens of the city's neediest residents. Its location next to the agency's health center and soup kitchen create something of a shelter-and-social-service campus along North Grant Avenue.

