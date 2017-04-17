More Prayer rally moves to the street...

More Prayer rally moves to the streets of Hamilton

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Maribel Trujillo Diaz is a mother of four and she is set to be deported to Mexico on Tuesday. Diaz and her husband came to the US in 2002 to flee violence from Mexican drug cartels.

