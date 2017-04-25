Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fair...

Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Cincinnati.com

Medical marijuana takes a hit in Fairfield There will be no growing, processing, or dispensing of medical marijuana in this city. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2q2oB9M Fairfield City Council on Monday voted to outlaw all aspects of the business allowed by the new law which establishes the Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Details In Brutal Murder (Jan '06) 2 hr Victim 138
Hamilton Police ? Apr 23 CSI 1
Ambrosia Turner meth? Apr 19 Thatguy 6
Satan Apr 16 thedarklordistheway 1
Gary Robbinson (Sep '11) Apr 15 Deb 13
randall macintosh jr. Apr 11 Hamilton 3
Brandi Meyer Apr 7 missingsomeone 1
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC