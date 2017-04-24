Judge to hear pretrial matters in Ohi...

Judge to hear pretrial matters in Ohio fire death case

A Butler County judge plans a hearing on pretrial matters in the case of two men charged in a house fire that resulted in a southwest Ohio firefighter's death. Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William "Billy" Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in 2015.

