Hamilton police looking for witnesses in officer-involved shooting

Thursday Apr 27

Police said Officer Steven McFall shot and killed 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl after Wilson-Salzl confronted the officer with a large knife. McFall, 41, was responding to a reported shooting on Forest Park Drive, at around 3 p.m. on April 22. Wilson-Salzl was armed with a large knife, described as a "butcher knife," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said Saturday.

