Fairfield trustees, Hamilton cooperate on Gilmore Road upgrades

Fairfield trustees, Hamilton cooperate on Gilmore Road upgrades Trustees plan to purchase 64.1 acres to expand the Gilmore Road business corridor. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pcRJNG The land is located on the west side of Gilmore Road between North Fairfield Baptist Church and Hamilton-Mason Road, minus the 16.2-acre StoryPoint senior citizen housing project expected to be under construction this summer.

