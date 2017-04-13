Fairfield trustees, Hamilton cooperate on Gilmore Road upgrades
Fairfield trustees, Hamilton cooperate on Gilmore Road upgrades Trustees plan to purchase 64.1 acres to expand the Gilmore Road business corridor. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pcRJNG The land is located on the west side of Gilmore Road between North Fairfield Baptist Church and Hamilton-Mason Road, minus the 16.2-acre StoryPoint senior citizen housing project expected to be under construction this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Satan
|Sun
|thedarklordistheway
|1
|Gary Robbinson (Sep '11)
|Apr 15
|Deb
|13
|randall macintosh jr.
|Apr 11
|Hamilton
|3
|Brandi Meyer
|Apr 7
|missingsomeone
|1
|Looking for a hookup
|Apr 4
|ihavecash
|4
|Ambrosia Turner meth?
|Apr 4
|ihavecash
|5
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|Apr 3
|Guest
|34
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC