Community Good Friday service today

The annual community Good Friday service, sponsored by the Ashland County Ministerial Association, is noon to 3 p.m. today, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center St. in Ashland. Meditations for the service center on "The Seven Last Words of Christ" and feature area ministers and musicians representing more than a dozen area churches.

