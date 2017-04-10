Attorney wants to move trial on charg...

Attorney wants to move trial on charges from Ohio fire death

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Whiznews.com

The attorney for one of two men charged in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter's death wants his trial moved. Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William "Billy" Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in 2015.

