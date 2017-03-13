Victoria on the River construction to begin in April
Construction of Victoria on the River is set to begin, with the Hamilton City Council announcing the park will be opened at the beginning of next year. Mayor Andrew King said he's thrilled to realise a childhood dream, accessing the riverbank through a Victoria St park.
