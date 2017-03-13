Victoria on the River construction to...

Victoria on the River construction to begin in April

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Waikato Times

Construction of Victoria on the River is set to begin, with the Hamilton City Council announcing the park will be opened at the beginning of next year. Mayor Andrew King said he's thrilled to realise a childhood dream, accessing the riverbank through a Victoria St park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hookers (Sep '12) 6 hr Ewwww 26
Ambrosia Turner meth? 15 hr Ambrosia 4
Sean Scott 23 hr Taylor 5
lost dog (Feb '11) 23 hr Terry 2
Todds iga (Jul '15) 23 hr Terry 12
Misty Williams Mon Nanette 1
Car break ins (Sep '15) Mar 11 Chris 10
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC