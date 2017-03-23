Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented ...

Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants scrambling

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Bittner has been making a 115-mile round trip drive from Columbus to the Butler County jail in Hamilton, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement keeps detainees from central and southern Ohio. “I've been to that jail weekly to see immigrants recently detained by ICE,” she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering The Past? Mar 24 Pops 9
Sean Scott Mar 23 Goebelguzzler 7
Sexting Mar 21 Fun123 2
drug deals on the knob (Mar '10) Mar 21 Bub h 232
uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14) Mar 19 Concerned 9
News Forest Park Man Accused Of Stealing From His Ch... (Mar '08) Mar 18 leroy 7
News Danbarry Cinemas closes in Forest Park (Oct '14) Mar 18 leroy 2
See all Hamilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamilton Forum Now

Hamilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hamilton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC