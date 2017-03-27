Reward being offered in Hamilton firearms theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butler County Sheriff's Office, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Center Mass Defense, a federal firearms licensee located in Hamilton. According to police, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, three individuals entered into Center Mass Defense, located at 4421 Hamilton Cleves Rd, by shooting the glass of the front door.

