Reward being offered in Hamilton firearms theft

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butler County Sheriff's Office, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Center Mass Defense, a federal firearms licensee located in Hamilton. According to police, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, three individuals entered into Center Mass Defense, located at 4421 Hamilton Cleves Rd, by shooting the glass of the front door.

Hamilton, OH

