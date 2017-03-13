Ohio paramedics working with SWAT teams could carry guns, bill says
Paramedics and EMTs working with SWAT teams can carry handguns on the job for self-defense if a bill sponsored by a Butler County politician is made into law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hookers (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Ewwww
|26
|Ambrosia Turner meth?
|15 hr
|Ambrosia
|4
|Sean Scott
|23 hr
|Taylor
|5
|lost dog (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Terry
|2
|Todds iga (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|Terry
|12
|Misty Williams
|Mon
|Nanette
|1
|Car break ins (Sep '15)
|Mar 11
|Chris
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC