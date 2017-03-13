Ohio paramedics working with SWAT tea...

Ohio paramedics working with SWAT teams could carry guns, bill says

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Paramedics and EMTs working with SWAT teams can carry handguns on the job for self-defense if a bill sponsored by a Butler County politician is made into law.

