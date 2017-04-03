Ohio 46 mins ago 10:44 a.m.Butler County lawmaker back to work after arrest
Butler County lawmaker Wes Retherford returned to work in Columbus on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest on impaired driving and a felony gun charge. Retherford, 33, of Hamilton, was arrested early March 12 after he was found passed out in his truck at a McDonald's drive-thru.
