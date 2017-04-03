Ohio 46 mins ago 10:44 a.m.Butler County lawmaker back to work after arrest

Ohio 46 mins ago 10:44 a.m.Butler Cou...

Butler County lawmaker back to work after arrest

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Butler County lawmaker Wes Retherford returned to work in Columbus on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest on impaired driving and a felony gun charge. Retherford, 33, of Hamilton, was arrested early March 12 after he was found passed out in his truck at a McDonald's drive-thru.

