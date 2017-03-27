Morning News: Departments brainstorm budget cuts as shortfall looms;...
Morning News: Departments brainstorm budget cuts as shortfall looms; NKY prosecutor, lead detective in murder case had affair; Trump budget would hit Ohio hard The city of Cincinnati is facing a big $25 million shortfall in its spending plan and has asked departments to envision cuts to their programs. But even as those departments start brainstorming, their potential belt-tightening may not be enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Hamilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's Third Reich tactics'Trump order has Ohioa...
|4 hr
|Righty01
|4
|Remembering The Past?
|Mar 24
|Pops
|9
|Sean Scott
|Mar 23
|Goebelguzzler
|7
|Sexting
|Mar 21
|Fun123
|2
|drug deals on the knob (Mar '10)
|Mar 21
|Bub h
|232
|uhr rents is stealing (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Concerned
|9
|Forest Park Man Accused Of Stealing From His Ch... (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|leroy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hamilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC